The Yorkton RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Kyle Foreman.

On June 21st, 2020, at 10:47 p.m., Yorkton RCMP were notified that serving inmate, Kyle Foreman, walked away from the White Spruce Provincial Training Centre near Yorkton, SK.

Foreman is described as being 5’9”, approximately 160 lbs. He has short, dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with a dark coloured jacket, black pants, and a black ball cap.

Foreman is currently charged with Being Unlawfully At Large, contrary to Sec. 145(1) of the Criminal Code. He was convicted for property and drug-related offences.

Foreman is known to frequent both the Yorkton and Canora areas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyle Foreman is asked to contact their nearest police service, or the Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-2400. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.