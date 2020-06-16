On June 14, 2020, officers from the Yorkton RCMP Provincial General Investigation Section (GIS), Yorkton RCMP Detachment, and the Regina Integrated Crime Reduction Team conducted a traffic stop in Yorkton, SK.

As a result of the traffic stop, officers located and seized 2 ounces of fentanyl, 3 ounces of cocaine, 250 dilaudid pills and 98 hydromorphone pills.

Simultaneous to the traffic stop, officers conducted search warrants on two separate residents located on Fifth Avenue N and the other located on Agricultural Avenue in the Yorkton Detachment area. Officers located $7000.00 cash and other evidence of drug trafficking.

49-year-old Danny Mclean from Yorkton, SK, has been charged with the following:

·Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl, contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine, contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the CDSA;

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Hydromorphone, contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the CDSA; and

Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000.00, contrary to Sec. 354(1)(a), of the Criminal Code.

Mclean is scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on June 16, 2020.