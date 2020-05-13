ULMER – Elaine Elizabeth

It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine Elizabeth Ulmer announces her passing on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St Paul Lutheran Home in Melville.

Elaine was born to Margery (Maxwell) and Bernard Krislock in Melville on Jan. 12, 1935. She was the only daughter and beloved sister of David, Merlyn, Sheryl and Vernon.

She was united in marriage to Verner Ulmer on Feb. 2, 1953. Elaine and Verner farmed south of Neudorf and their marriage was blessed with three children, Karen, Kelly and Darren. She loved life on the farm and enjoyed helping wherever she could.

In 1978, Elaine and Verner moved into Melville and she followed the boys in all of their activities. She would sit by the window every day and wait for them to come home from school and share their stories with her. She welcomed their friends as her own and had a special relationship with all of them.

She was the proudest grandma and wouldn’t miss any activity her grandchildren were involved in. She loved watching them play ball and hockey and wasn’t afraid to give the ref a fist shake if she didn’t agree with the call, even if it meant spilling her popcorn. Elaine loved being at the lake with her family and if she didn’t go in the boat, the boys always did a drive by for her to wave at the kids.

Elaine had a big heart and would spend hours writing letters and cards for her friends and family. She always had them prepared months in advance of a birthday or anniversary. She cherished her friends and the times she spent with them sharing stories and laughs. Her faith was never faltering and she enjoyed going to church and singing along to the hymns. She would often sit by the radio listening to the Saturday Night Get-Together or watching the Polka-Rama on TV.

Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Bernard in 1976 and Margery in 1989; husband Verner in 1996; her daughter Karen in 1960; her brothers, Merlyn in service to his country in 1945, David in 1970, Sheryl in 2011.

She is survived by her brother Vernon and family; son Kelly and wife Bonnie and their children, Melinda (Barbara), Kyler (Reigann), and Jaxon; son Darren and wife Nicole and their children, Jake and Ty. She will be remembered fondly by in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service was held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Melville Municipal Cemetery with Father Andrew Sowa, OMI as the Celebrant.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral Home, Melville