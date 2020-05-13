NOVAK – Emily

Emily Novak passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville, at the age of 89 years.

Emily was born on Sept. 16, 1930, to Carl and Frances (nee Hanowski) Riess on their farm in the Killaly district of Saskatchewan. She was their second child, growing up with her sister, Elsie; ten years later, her sister, Irene, was born. Emily would do household chores and milk cows. She and Elsie went to Gelowitz School up to Grade 8. Emily then worked at farm homes as a nanny.

Emily married George Novak on Oct. 20, 1949, in Killaly. They were blessed with eight children: Dennis, Gayle, Lorraine, Loretta, Delbert, Mervin, Darrel and Paula. They lived on a farm southeast of Killaly, in a log house that was expanded and updated as the family grew.

In 1976 George and Emily moved to Melville, where both worked at a variety of jobs. In 1979 they moved to Moose Jaw and worked there until 1991, when they moved back to Melville. On June 15, 1997, George passed away. Emily moved to Heritage House, where she lived until 2008 when she moved to a care home in Moose Jaw. In 2010 she moved to St. Philomena Manor in Melville. From there, she moved to St. Paul Lutheran Home in Melville.

Emily was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Frances Riess; her husband, George; her sons, Delbert and Mervin; her daughters, Lorraine and Lorretta; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Elsie (John) Exner and Irene (Carl) Fuchs; and her father- and mother-in-law, Peter and Gertrude Novak. She leaves to mourn her passing: her children, Dennis (Joyce) Novak of Melville; Gayle (Sidney) Squires of Moose Jaw; Darrel (Shauna) Novak of Regina; and Paula (Dario) Hernando of Ontario; her daughter-in-law, Wendy Novak of Moose Jaw; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jack and Valerie Novak and Betty Hoedel.

A graveside service was held for Emily on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at St. Henry’s Parish Cemetery, Melville, with the Rev. Fr. Andrew Sowa, OMI presiding. A eulogy was presented by granddaughter Tina Petryshyn. All of Emily’s grandchildren were considered honorary pallbearers, and the active pallbearers were Curtis Novak, Jeffery Novak, Trishia McKeown, Carey Novak, Trevor Novak, Darcy Novak, Joey Novak and Tina Petrychyn.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.