NEALE – Philipina Lydia

Phil was born at the family farm west of Melville. She attended the one-room Yola School until the family moved into Melville. She graduated from the commercial class at Melville Collegiate and became the counter clerk and stenographer at the town office. She married John Neale at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Aug. 29,1959. Together, they raised three boys .

In 1965, the family moved to Regina, where it was active in Cubs and Scouts, school and the Regina Lions junior bands. She was one of the founding members of the Regina Maple Leaf Lioness Club.

As the boys grew older, she went back to office work in a local business. Then she took the big step and started evening classes in accounting. After long hours and heavy workloads she graduated as a management accountant (now known as Chartered Professional Accountant). This was followed by many years of the work that she loved to do in many different locations. She was adept at forensic work to help companies get their books straightened up. She retired in 2013.

Phil was predeceased by parents, George and Dorothea Schick; her sisters, Martha and Rose; and is survived by sister, Elsie (Herb) Waldbauer of Melville.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John; sons, Jonathan in Hanoi, Vietnam; Arthur (Diane); and Whitley, all of Regina; Diane’s boys, Chad, Christopher and Nigel and their families; her dear friend Helen; and numerous nieces and nephews and all their kids and grandkids – who will all miss their Auntie Phil in Regina.

A memorial service will be arranged later.