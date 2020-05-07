Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Employees file grievance over no pay
Provincial News
Northern Natural Processing Employees of two slaughterhouses, owned by Northern Natural Processing, are waiting for their wages. Approximately 50 people worked at the Qu’Appelle Beef plant in Wolseley and its partner location in Neudorf. The processing plants closed abruptly in March and employees have not been paid since February 28.Qu’Appelle Beef is an independent company […]
