BAUMGARTNER – Walter

Walter Baumgartner was born on May 25, 1934 in the District of Killaly to Michael and Annie (Dittrick) Baumgartner. He was the second oldest of three children. He received his education at Gelowitz School and Killaly School. Walter worked for the Department of Highways and CP Rail while helping his parents on the family farm. In October 1956, Walter took over the farm.

Walter married the love of his life, Irene Appel, on June 11, 1957. They were blessed with three children, who in turn blessed them with five grandchildren and the soon to be eighth great-grandchild.

Walter worked hard on the farm, along with his wife and children, grain farming, raising cattle, chickens and pigs and they always had a very large vegetable garden. In the early 1960s, Walter worked as a bartender at the Killaly Hotel on Friday and Saturday nights. In the late 1960s, Walter worked for several construction companies building houses in the area. This work included building a new home on the farm in 1968.

Walter was very dedicated to his community and he was involved in many organizations in Killaly such as: Co-op Board, Saskatchewan Wheat Pool, Killaly Athletic Club, Recreation Board, Golden Age Club and St. Elizabeth Parish Finance Committee. Walter also received a Volunteer Service Award for his community.

In Walter’s younger years, he enjoyed playing ball, curling and bowling. In his later years, Walter spent many hours doing woodworking, which included building dog houses, bird houses, flower planters and many more. He enjoyed visiting with friends and playing cards and liked watching Toronto Blue Jays baseball games and WWE wrestling on television. Walter loved going to garage sales as well as organizing many of his own. Walter and Irene could be seen weekly at the Flea Market at Crooked Lake selling their vegetables, pickles, baking and much more. Walter also liked to watch Polkarama every Saturday evening while residing in the nursing home.

Hard working, strong-willed, particular and kind-heartedness were qualities Walter possessed. He was very proud of his family and their accomplishments.

Due to dad’s health conditions, the farmland was rented in 1993. In September of 2008, the farm was sold and in August, 2009, dad and mom moved into their new home in Melville. While living in Melville, dad liked meeting his friends for coffee at the Dairy Queen. When dad’s health began to decline, he moved to a care home for six months and then resided at St. Paul Lutheran Home until his passing.

Walter was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Annie Baumgartner (1992); sister, Mary Hoedel, and brother-in-law Wilfred Hoedel (2010); and son-in-law, Allan Devine (2018). Walter is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Irene; children, Marcille (Paul), Maureen and Miles (Claudia); grandchildren, Evan (Lisa), Ashley (Lee), Jenna (Ryan), Karlee (Jason) and Blake; great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Brady, Nathan, Justice, Colt, Lincoln and Jaiden; brother, Allan (June); nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Walter’s family would like to thank the nurses, physicians and staff who cared for him in recent years. Special thanks to the staff at St. Paul Lutheran Home for their care and compassion.

Donations in remembrance of Walter can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Home, mass offerings at St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Parish, Melville, or St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Cemetery Fund, Killaly. The service will be live streamed for relatives and friends. For instructions go to www.baileysfuneralhome.com. Go to obituaries and follow the link.

