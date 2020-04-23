VAUGHAN – Gregory Douglas

It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of Greg, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was the son of Doug and Velma (Park) Vaughan. Greg was born in Saskatoon Nov. 4, 1960. He grew up in Loreburn alongside his four siblings, Marilyn, Sheila, Julie and Ken.

Greg started a 20 year career with the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool in 1980, moving to the communities of Carlyle, Battleford, Speers, Milden, Margo, Lake Lenore and Melville. In the midst of all the moving he found some time to find the love of his life, Maureen, scaling balconies to a third floor party being thrown by his cousin Brenda that he was not invited to, so the story goes. Greg and Maureen were married Jan. 23, 1982, followed by the birth of three baby boys, Scott Jan. 2, 1985, Troy Dec. 25, 1987 and Brock March 27, 1989. Troy only lived a short time, this extremely difficult situation only made their relationship stronger.

After 20 years and many moves with his young family, Greg was faced with another difficult situation after being bumped from his Saskatchewan Wheat Pool positon of elevator manager. Either move again or cut ties with the only business he ever knew, as he always did, he put his family first and said he would not move again. He started in the automotive business in 2000 continuing to work in the industry up to March 31, 2020. He started as a salesman, it did not take long for his bosses to realize they had someone special, moving onto jobs in the finance office, fixed operations manager and ultimately Dealer principal/part owner of Melville Chevrolet.

He was always on the go, family was his priority. He coached Scott and Brock for many years in hockey. Winning many games, but the biggest thing you could take from coach Greg was integrity and hard work. Everything he did in his life was done with a positive attitude attached with hard work. His pride and joy the past six years were his three grandchildren. Emsley who was born in 2013 , Ryker in 2017 and Brooks in 2019. He was a great grandfather to all of them, teaching and loving them everyday. He loved his grandchildren unconditionally. Not very much time would pass between his visits to spend time with them. From dance recitals, Christmas concerts, swimming lessons, riding bikes, playing tonkas in the sand box, playing mini sticks, or a story before bedtime. If he couldn’t be with them in person he made sure to facetime or send messages for them. His memory will forever be carried on in their hearts.

Gregory will be lovingly remembered by his wife Maureen of 38 years. His sons and their families; Scott (Kristine), Emsley, Ryker and Brooks; Brock (Nicole). His four siblings and their families; Marilyn (Patrick), Nicole (Jon) and Paula (Kirk); Sheila, Ryan, Eric (Brenna), Maverick and Aliya and Tyler (Miranda); Julie (Grant), Erin, Brayden (Chaz), Braelyn; Ken (Leanne), Mackenna, Lindsay. Greg is survived by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. He is also survived by Maureen’s siblings; sister Linda (Ray) and their family; brothers, Rick (Marion) and Dave (Bev) and families.

Greg was predeceased by his infant son, Troy; parents, Velma and Doug Vaughan; in-laws, George and Phyllis Wilkins.

A private family Celebration of Life was held on Friday, April 17, 2020 from the Chapel of Bailey’s Funeral Home in Melville with Crystal Bailey, certified celebrant officiating. The interment followed in the Melville Municipal Cemetery with Maureen Vaughan as the urn bearer.

