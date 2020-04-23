KLUS – Gerald Orville

Gerald Orville Klus was born in Goodeve, Sask. on Jan. 20, 1945. He was the youngest son of John and Rose Klus.

Gerald received his elementary school education in Goodeve and in 1988 he completed Grade 12 at Parkland College in Melville.

Gerald worked in Alberta and Northwest Territories as a cook at various construction campsites. He moved back to Saskatchewan in the early 80s working for the Esso Gas Bar/Car Wash in Melville. He later worked at the Royal Canadian Legion as a caretaker.

While living in Goodeve he was elected on town council serving for 10 years and employed by the Ukrainian Catholic Priests in Ituna as their main cook.

Gerald was very committed to his family, faith and heritage. Gerald especially enjoyed the holidays, celebrating with family and friends. Ukrainian Christmas and Easter were times of fun gatherings, big meals, prayer and song.

Gerald was a very generous, loving and caring man. He was always there to help where it was needed. He enjoyed farming, gardening, cooking, and the outdoors. He loved his beloved pets, Elvis and Tommy. Sports was always in his blood and he could tell you the game times, stats, scores on just about any sport at any given time.

Even though Gerald had no children of his own he enjoyed joking with them and generously gave them money to buy what they wanted, making sure he had treats for all of them.

Gerald’s compassion for people was obvious. The men always received handshakes and hugs for the ladies and children and always a “God Bless”.

We will miss his loving heart and beautiful soul.

Gerald entered his eternal rest suddenly on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence, at the age of 75 years.

Predeceased by his parents; his brother Leonard; sisters, Laverne and Gladys; and in-laws. Gerald leaves to cherish his memory: his brother, Melvin (Mackie); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunties and uncle.

God bless you Gerald!

A private graveside service was held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Goodeve with Rev. Father Basil Malowany officiating. Casket bearers were, Roseanne Wionzek, Shelly Dobrowolski, Dwayne Klus, Brent Krochak and Shayne Krochak. The cross bearer was Cole Krochak.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral Home, Melville.