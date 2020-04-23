LOVE – Ronald (Ron) Clayton

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ron Love on April 14, 2020 in Melville, SK, just one week after his 77th birthday.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen, and two children Jennifer Love Green (son-in-law Byron Green and grandchildren Carter and Noah), and Scott Love (daughter-in-law Adria and grandchildren Brett and Brady); his two sisters, Linda and Elaine; and extended family. We also cannot forget their fur-baby, Eddie, who will continue to keep the house routine during this difficult time.

Ron and Kathy started their journey together in Melville while he was stationed with the R.C.M.P. and Kathy was just beginning her nursing career; they were married in 1967. They lived in many beautiful places throughout their numerous career adventures, and returned to Melville in 2008 to be closer to family.

Ron was a handyman whether it was renovating a home, refurbishing an old boat, or just fixing up around the house he always had the right tool for the job. A project that he was most proud of was being part of the Melville rail station restoration and seeing the site designated as a heritage building. He was a brilliant man, avid reader, and proud husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He will be truly missed.

Thank you to our exceptional health care and support workers at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville, and especially to Dr. E. for the support and grace offered to our family during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Melville Rail Station Heritage Association, Box 3419, Melville, SK, S0A 2P0.

A family service will be held at the R.C.M.P. Columbarium at Depot Division in Regina, SK at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.