COLE – Velma

Velma Cole of Grenfell passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 98 years. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at the Grenfell Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Grenfell at a later date.

Velma Muriel Cole (nee Welch) was born in Indian Head Dec. 3, 1921. Her childhood years were spent on the home farm southwest of Grenfell. Her parents, Herbert and Gertrude Welch, farmed on the homestead of Herb’s father, Henry Welch. Velma was raised with one brother, Ken Welch, of Grenfell.

After graduating from Grade 12, Velma attended Reliance Business College in Regina. She then worked at the Toronto Dominion Bank in Grenfell. At this time, Velma met Fred Cole, whom she married on July 31, 1943. They were blessed with four children, Gary, Karen, Melvin and Mervin.

Velma and Fred farmed in the Baring district. They moved to Grenfell in 1962, and Fred farmed from town. Velma enjoyed square dancing, curling, family gatherings and cherished days at the family cabin. She was a devoted member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Grenfell.

Velma was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandparent. She delighted in sharing stories and listening to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Velma was the pillar of strength and provided unconditional love to her family.

Velma will be lovingly remembered by her four children and their families: daughter Karen Cole, sons Gary (Gail) Cole, Melvin (Patty) Cole and Mervin (Carmen) Cole, 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, as well as her brother Kenneth (Margaret) Welch. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Cole; her parents, Herbert and Gertrude Welch; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Ursula Cole; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws Gordon and Phyllis Cole, Kenneth and Jean Cole, Evelyn and Robert Swainson and Alma and Stewart Thompson and sister-in-law Grace Welch (Kenneth).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church in Grenfell.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home in Melville.