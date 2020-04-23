SHACKLETON – Betty Olive

Betty Olive Shackleton (nee Willcox) of Regina (formerly Estevan) passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at the age of 84 years on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memory: Don, her loving husband of 61 years and their family – daughter, Louine (Tony) Orlowski, their daughters, Tatiana (Mars) and Alexis and her son Issac; son, Murray (Laurie) Shackleton, their daughter, Kelly (Mark) and son, Morgan (Courtney) and their children, Jude and Eli; daughter, Karen (Terry) Tantardini, their sons, Dexter (Chelby) and Spencer (Lindsay) and their sons, Ryan and Ellis; and daughter, Linnea (Ted) Aumentado and their children, Jaron and Kadin.

Betty was predeceased by her brothers, Tod (Helen) and Medford (Alice).

She is remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews and their families including: Cindy Warner, who was the flower girl at her wedding; as well as by her sister, Joyce Scott (Ken (predeceased)).

Betty spent a lifetime building enduring friendships and will be lovingly remembered by many from the Grenfell, Moose Jaw and Estevan areas, as well as her life-long school and nursing classmates.

She truly enjoyed organizing many camping adventures, travelling across the country, visiting family and friends along the way. Her infectious giggle brought joy to many people over the years, especially those in her nursing care. Betty had a unique way of bringing people together, always sharing what she had and going out of her way to make everyone feel welcome.

A service will be scheduled at a later date due to the current circumstances. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, 1738 Quebec Avenue Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 or a charity of your choice. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca.

Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery (306) 789-8850.