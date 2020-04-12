COVID-19 update: Nine new cases, 17 more recoveries

As of April 12, 2020, Saskatchewan has seven new confirmed cases and two new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 298 reported cases. The presumptive positives are due to more testing machines being added in Saskatchewan. A new machine to test for COVID-19 is online at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL).  The […]

