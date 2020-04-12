Home Herald Sun COVID-19 update: Nine new cases, 17 more recoveries
Saskatchewan records fourth COVID-19 death
A Saskatchewan resident in their 60s has died from complications related to COVID-19. The death took place in Regina.
As of April 12, 2020, Saskatchewan has seven new confirmed cases and two new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 298 reported cases. The presumptive positives are due to more testing machines being added in Saskatchewan. A new machine to test for COVID-19 is online at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL). The […]
