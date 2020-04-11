Saskatchewan records fourth COVID-19 death

A Saskatchewan resident in their 60s has died from complications related to COVID-19. The death took place in Regina.

The province now has four deaths related to the virus.

As of April 11, 2020, Saskatchewan has four new cases plus confirmation of the presumptive positive reported April 10. This brings the total to 289 cases in Saskatchewan.

Of the total number of cases, 138 cases are considered active.

Eleven more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 147.

There are eight people in hospital in the province. Seven people are receiving inpatient care and one person is in intensive care.

Of the 289 cases in the province:

126 cases are travel related;

106 are contacts or linked to mass gatherings;

22 have no known exposures; and

35 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

30 of the cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

145 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 60 from the Regina area, 52 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and seven from the far north.

18 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

126 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 96 are in the 45-64 age range; and 49 are in the 65-plus range.

54 per cent of the cases are males and 46 per cent are females.

Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 18,448 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.