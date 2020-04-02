18-year-old Fillmore man arrested in death of his grandfather

On March 31, 2020, in the end of the afternoon, Fillmore RCMP received a silent 911 call. Fillmore RCMP police officers tracked the origin of the call and went to a rural residence in Fillmore, SK.

At the residence, police officers located an 18-year-old male wondering around the farmyard. Investigating further, police officers located the body of a 69-year-old male a short distance from the residence.

The 18-year-old male was arrested at the scene. He is the grandson of the deceased and had been residing at the rural residence with the deceased.

The 18-year-old male has been charged with the following:

· First degree murder, section 235(1) of the Canadian Criminal Code;

· Indignity to human remains, section 182(b) of the Canadian Criminal Code.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South and Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the investigation.

The 18-year-old male will next appear in court on Thursday April 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Provincial Court in Estevan by phone.