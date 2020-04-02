Provincial COVID-19 cases surpass 200 with 13 new cases

As of April 2, 2020, Saskatchewan has 13 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 206. Currently, there are four people in hospital in the province.

Two people are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon, while two people are currently in intensive care – one in Regina and one in Saskatoon. Six more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 36.

Of the 206 cases in the province:

• 96 cases are travellers.

• 44 are community contacts (mass gatherings included).

• 10 have no known exposures.

• 56 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• One hundred and three of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 44 from the Regina area, 38 from the north, nine from the central region, nine from the south and three from the far north.

• Six cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• Ninety-three cases are in the 20-44 age range; 74 are in the 45-64 age range; and 33 are in the 65-plus range.

• Fifty-five per cent of the cases are males and 45 per cent are females.

• Three deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 11,395 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.