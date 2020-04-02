Parking fees suspended at all SHA facilities

​​To help su​​​pport our staff and physicians who remain focused on delivering care and services and to help ease the burden for our patients, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is temporarily suspending parking fees for all patients, employees, and physicians at all of our facilities effective immediately.



Please follow the signage at your facility t​​o ensure that you are parking in an appropriate area.

For those visiting SH​​A facilities for compassionate reasons, parking fees will also be waived.

A reminder that VIS​​ITORS are not permitted in any Saskatchewan Health Authority operated hospitals, clinics, community and continuing care facilities, except for compassionate reasons.

Compassionate reaso​ns may include immediate family during end-of-life care, family of patients prior to a major surgery or visitors aiding in clinical care (at the discretion of the patient’s care provider). These enhanced restrictions came into effect Monday, March 16, 2020 and are in place until further notice.