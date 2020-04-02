RCMP respond to 436 COVID-19 related calls in province

Saskatchewan RCMP have received and responded to 436 COVID-19 related calls for service between March 20 and March 30, 2020.

Between March 26 and 31, 2020, Saskatchewan RCMP received the following COVID-19-related calls for service in Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction:

· 57 complaints of social gatherings of over 10 people which resulted in seven warnings issued and one charge laid;

· 110 complaints of people failing to self-isolate when allegedly required to do so which resulted in 27 warnings issued; and

· 13 complaints of businesses not complying with the Public Health Order, resulting in three warnings issued.

RCMP said that the vast majority of these calls for service were resolved by educating members of the public of the potential health and enforcement consequences that can result from non-compliance with the Public Health Order. Police officers are responsible for ensuring their actions do not put others at risk while doing our part to slow the spread of the virus. We need the public to do the same and that begins with the simple act of staying home and avoiding situations where there is the potential to spread the virus.

RCMP Detachments remain open and local police officers continue to be present to provide services and ensure community safety.