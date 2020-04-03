Saskatchewan sees 14 new COVID-19 cases; 12 more recoveries

As of April 3, 2020, Saskatchewan has 14 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 220. Currently, there are three people in hospital in the province. Two people are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon, while one person is in the intensive care unit in Regina.



Twelve more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 48.

Of the 220 cases in the province:

• 102 cases are travellers.

• 52 are community contacts (mass gatherings included).



• 10 have no known exposures.

• 56 are under investigation by local public health.

• Due to an administrative adjustment, four confirmed positives have been added to the provincial total that were tested in out-of-province laboratories over the past couple of weeks. Including these positive tests is a routine part of surveillance case counting processes.



Overall in Saskatchewan:

• One hundred and eleven of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 45 from the Regina area, 42 from the north, 10 from the south, nine from the central region and three from the far north.

• Six cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.



• One hundred cases are in the 20-44 age range; 79 are in the 45-64 age range; and 35 are in the 65-plus range.

• 55 per cent of the cases are males and 45 per cent are females.

• Three deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.



To date, 12,112 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.