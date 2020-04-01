Opening of provincial parks to be delayed

In response to COVID-19, Saskatchewan Provincial Parks will delay the campsite reservation launch and the start of the camping season until further notice. Campsite reservations were scheduled to open April 13, 2020. The camping season was scheduled to open the May long weekend.



“We are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and will follow the advice of health officials to adjust our business practices as needed,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said. “The health and safety of our visitors and staff is the priority. We know campers will be eager to enjoy the outdoors in our beautiful parks, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back when it is safe.”

Provincial parks are not open at this time. As of Monday, March 23, 2020, park facilities closed, meaning there is no access to washrooms, visitor centres, picnic areas, as well as campgrounds and campsites. While park offices are closed, staff are still available by phone at 1-800-205-7070 or email at parks.info@gov.sk.ca to answer questions.



Group campers with reservations in May will have their reservations automatically cancelled and fees refunded. In the coming weeks, Sask Parks will assess the situation and will provide an update.