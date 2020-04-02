SKOROBOHACH – Donald
Date of Birth: December 22, 1934
Date of Death: March 19, 2020
Date of Birth: December 22, 1934
Date of Death: March 19, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Skorobohach of Goodeve, Sask., beloved husband of Carol Skorobohach, announce his passing on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 80. Don was predeceased by his parents, John and Ann; his brother, Gordon (Joan); daughter, Anastasia Glockner; grandson, Frederick John Skorobohach; and granddaughter, Sophie […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.