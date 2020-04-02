SKOROBOHACH – Donald

It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Skorobohach of Goodeve, Sask., beloved husband of Carol Skorobohach, announce his passing on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 80. Don was predeceased by his parents, John and Ann; his brother, Gordon (Joan); daughter, Anastasia Glockner; grandson, Frederick John Skorobohach; and granddaughter, Sophie […]