Where to get tested for COVID-19

Testing for COVID-19 is available through Saskatchewan by referral only and not for walk-in testing.
Patients are advised to use the government’s self-assessment tool to determine if they should be tested for COVID-19. Those who fit the criteria and suspect they may have COVID-19 can obtain a referral to a community testing site by phoning 811 or contacting their family physician, their nurse practitioner or their local Public Health Communicable Disease Control office.
Addresses for specific for COVID-19 Testing sites and COVID-19 Assessment and Treatment Centres are provided to patients after referrals are made and testing is booked. Patients will be informed of the address during those conversations.
Testing Sites: The following locations perform COVID-19 screening and testing only. No patient assessment or care is performed at these locations.
- Assiniboia
- Beauval
- Buffalo Narrows
- Cumberland House & Cumberland House FN
- Estevan
- Hudson Bay
- Humboldt
- Ile La Crosse
- Indian Head
- Kamsack
- Kindersley
- La Loche
- La Ronge
- Lloydminster
- Maidstone/Lashburn
- Maple Creek
- Meadow Lake
- Melfort
- Melville
- Moose Jaw
- Moosomin
- Nipawin
- North Battleford
- Outlook
- Prince Albert
- Red Earth & Shoal Lake FN
- Regina
- Rosthern
- Saskatoon
- Shellbrook
- Swift Current
- Tisdale
- Turtleford
- Unity
- Wadena
- Weyburn
- Yorkton