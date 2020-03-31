Where to get tested for COVID-19

Testing for COVID-19 is available through Saskatchewan by referral only and not for walk-in testing. 

Patients are advised to use the government’s self-assessment tool to determine if they should be tested for COVID-19. Those who fit the criteria and suspect they may have COVID-19 can obtain a referral to a community testing site by phoning 811 or contacting their family physician, their nurse practitioner or their local Public Health Communicable Disease Control office.

Addresses for specific for COVID-19 Testing sites and COVID-19 Assessment and Treatment Centres are provided to patients after referrals are made and testing is booked. Patients will be informed of the address during those conversations.

Testing Sites: The following locations perform COVID-19 screening and testing only. No patient assessment or care is performed at these locations. 

  • Assiniboia
  • Beauval 
  • Buffalo Narrows
  • Cumberland House & Cumberland House FN
  • Estevan
  • Hudson Bay
  • Humboldt
  • Ile La Crosse
  • Indian Head
  • Kamsack
  • Kindersley
  • La Loche
  • La Ronge
  • Lloydminster
  • Maidstone/Lashburn
  • Maple Creek
  • Meadow Lake
  • Melfort
  • Melville
  • Moose Jaw
  • Moosomin
  • Nipawin
  • North Battleford
  • Outlook
  • Prince Albert
  • Red Earth & Shoal Lake FN
  • Regina
  • Rosthern
  • Saskatoon
  • Shellbrook
  • Swift Current
  • Tisdale
  • Turtleford
  • Unity
  • Wadena
  • Weyburn
  • Yorkton

