Where to get tested for COVID-19

Testing for COVID-19 is available through Saskatchewan by referral only and not for walk-in testing.

Patients are advised to use the government’s self-assessment tool to determine if they should be tested for COVID-19. Those who fit the criteria and suspect they may have COVID-19 can obtain a referral to a community testing site by phoning 811 or contacting their family physician, their nurse practitioner or their local Public Health Communicable Disease Control office.

Addresses for specific for COVID-19 Testing sites and COVID-19 Assessment and Treatment Centres are provided to patients after referrals are made and testing is booked. Patients will be informed of the address during those conversations.

Testing Sites: The following locations perform COVID-19 screening and testing only. No patient assessment or care is performed at these locations.