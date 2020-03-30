SHA asks people to be conscious of what they are donating

​Saskatchewan residents’ generosity and support during these extraordinary times is greatly appreciated by all staff and physicians in the Saskatchewan Health Authority. However, we need the public to support us in staying safe, and that includes being conscious of donations, what we need and what we don’t.



DONATIONS OF SUPPLIES



The Saskatchewan Health Autho​rity is working in collaboration with SaskBuilds and Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to accept donations from suppliers, industry associations, companies, small businesses and organized donation drives.

​To ass​ure the integrity of the supplies we are asking that donations be appropriately packaged in sealed, unopened boxes. We will be accepting the following supplies:



Masks

Non-latex gloves

Disposable gowns

​If you have su​pplies that you would like to donate, please email procurement@gov.sk.ca with your information and you will be contacted with further arrangements. There will be no drop-off sites created at this time.



​SUPPLIES A​ND ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED



While we appreciate the ge​nerosity, the SHA must remain vigilant on what it is accepting for infection prevention control standards, and needs to have the procurement process above to ensure proper supply planning and management across the system.

​To ensure infecti​on and control standards, we will not be accepting:



Sewn masks or ​gowns

Opened boxes or individual supplies​



NO DONATIONS DIRE​CT TO SHA FACILITIES



We ask that you do NO​T drop off any supplies directly to our facilities. This includes any donation of food and beverages to our health-care workers. Please do not bring these to any health-care facility, or provide these to any health-care worker to bring into work for sharing. While we appreciate the generosity of the people of Saskatchewan, you can help our health-care workers the most right now by following the directions set out by the Government of Saskatchewan and Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab.

Please stay home and help flatten the curve.