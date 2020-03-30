SHA asks people to be conscious of what they are donating

Saskatchewan residents’ generosity and support during these extraordinary times is greatly appreciated by all staff and physicians in the Saskatchewan Health Authority. However, we need the public to support us in staying safe, and that includes being conscious of donations, what we need and what we don’t.
DONATIONS OF SUPPLIES
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working in collaboration with SaskBuilds and Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to accept donations from suppliers, industry associations, companies, small businesses and organized donation drives.
To assure the integrity of the supplies we are asking that donations be appropriately packaged in sealed, unopened boxes. We will be accepting the following supplies:
- Masks
- Non-latex gloves
- Disposable gowns
If you have supplies that you would like to donate, please email procurement@gov.sk.ca with your information and you will be contacted with further arrangements. There will be no drop-off sites created at this time.
SUPPLIES AND ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED
While we appreciate the generosity, the SHA must remain vigilant on what it is accepting for infection prevention control standards, and needs to have the procurement process above to ensure proper supply planning and management across the system.
To ensure infection and control standards, we will not be accepting:
- Sewn masks or gowns
- Opened boxes or individual supplies
NO DONATIONS DIRECT TO SHA FACILITIES
We ask that you do NOT drop off any supplies directly to our facilities. This includes any donation of food and beverages to our health-care workers. Please do not bring these to any health-care facility, or provide these to any health-care worker to bring into work for sharing. While we appreciate the generosity of the people of Saskatchewan, you can help our health-care workers the most right now by following the directions set out by the Government of Saskatchewan and Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab.
Please stay home and help flatten the curve.