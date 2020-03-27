Sask. reminds people Provincial Parks are closed and to stay home

With warm weather in the forecast for this weekend, Saskatchewan Parks is reminding residents provincial parks are not open at this time.

“We understand many people are eager to get out of the house and spend time outdoors,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said. “However, our provincial parks are not where people should be congregating right now. The health and safety of our visitors and staff is the main priority and we are supporting social distancing by closing these spaces, including visitor reception centres and washroom buildings. We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Saskatchewan Parks is following the advice of public health experts and implementing measures to support the Government of Canada’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As of Monday, March 23, 2020, park facilities closed, meaning there is no access to washrooms, visitor centres, picnic areas, as well as campgrounds and campsites.

People should not gather in the parks at all. Some trails are very narrow and do not provide the necessary space to maintain a healthy distance when passing people.

While park offices are closed, staff are still available by phone at 1-800-205-7070 or email at parks.info@gov.sk.ca to answer questions.

Sask Parks will be offering educational park programming and activities, starting Monday, March 30, through Facebook to encourage everyone to stay connected and have fun from home with various park-type activities. Followers can expect daily programming at 10 a.m. from Monday to Friday.

For the latest updates regarding the 2020 campsite reservation launch and park opening information, please visit www.saskparks.com. Sask Parks is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and will update information as needed.