COVID-19 cases nearing 100 in Saskatchewan

As of March 26, 2020, the province of Saskatchewan has nine new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 95.

There are no new presumptive cases awaiting testing – all cases to date are confirmed.

Three people are have recovered from the virus, though there may be more cases yet to be reported to Public Health.

Five people have been hospitalized: Three in Regina, with one in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU); Two in Saskatoon, with one in the ICU.

Five cases are a result of local transmission, with one additional case reported today in the northern region. The rest are travel-related.

Four confirmed cases concern individuals 19 years of age and under; all other cases are adults.

45 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 32 are in the 45-64 range; and 14 cases have been confirmed in the 65-plus range.

57 per cent of the cases are males and 43 per cent are females.

To date, 6,915 COVID-19 tests have been performed by the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory. Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed and presumptive cases is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.



Public Health Order Amended



The public health order has been amended to include the limiting of indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people, except for families in the same household, and where critical public and business services are conducted. In the case of critical public and business services where two-metre distancing is not possible, other measures such as self-monitoring or supervision by Infection Prevention and Control Officers, or Occupational Health and Safety in the workplace, will be allowed. The order also states that all businesses not identified as critical public services be closed.



A list of critical public services and allowable business services is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website at www.saskatchewan.ca. For questions regarding the list, please email supportforbusiness@gov.sk.ca.



New as of March 26, 2020, the closure and restrictions of food services includes an order that staff must dispense food products. Self-service of open prepared food products (e.g. salad bars, soup and hot food items at convenience stores) is no longer permitted.