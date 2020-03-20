RCMP detachments in Sask. restricting services to public

RCMP in Saskatchewan have announced that all detachments in F Division will lock public access doors. The departments are not shutting down public services, simply controlling access into detachments for the safety of our employees and the public.

Posters will be completed with detachment-specific information and posted in both official languages on the front door. The key messages conveyed by this poster include:

If assistance can be provided to you over the phone, an employee/officer will do so.

If your request requires personal contact with an officer, an employee will be with you shortly and bring you into the Detachment.

If you need officer assistance, and believe you may be ill, please let us know when you make the call so our officers can be prepared ahead of time.

Don’t be alarmed if you see employee’s wearing extra protection.

Only essential fingerprinting will be completed. Non-urgent fingerprinting and Criminal Record Checks will be not be available until a later date.

After regular office hours and on weekends the phones can be rerouted as per our normal operating procedures.

RCMP are taking additional measures such as enhanced cleaning of detachments and police vehicles to keep our work environment as clean as possible for our employees and members of the public. In addition, the RCMP Covid-19 Committee continues to work with RCMP Occupational Health and Services to ensure we are responding to the rapidly evolving situation.

RCMP also are working closely with our community partners and local Saskatchewan Health Authority representatives.

As Saskatchewan’s provincial police, RCMP said they will continue to maintain operations while doing our part to slow the spread of the virus.

RCMP will continue to rely on the public to report crime as it is information police officers rely on in order to respond, intercept potential dangers, or advance an ongoing investigation.