HANSEN – Ella

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ella Hansen, on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville.

Ella was born on Jan. 8, 1944. She was raised by her mother Leokadia along with her two sisters, Eugenie and Lydia, in Germany. Ella immigrated to Canada in 1965 and settled in Grenfell, Sask.

On April 1, 1972, Ella married Kaj Hansen. They started their married life, farming in Grenfell, followed shortly by Bengough and finally settling in Fenwood. The Fenwood farm is where they raised their seven children, Kim Holler, Dennis Holler, Steven Erwin, Karen Sonja, Anita Tania, Monica Lydia and Mark Brian.

Ella was predeceased by her husband Kaj; her son, Dennis; and her mother. She will be lovingly remembered by her six surviving children; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; family and friends.

The family wish to inform you there will be no memorial service at this time.

