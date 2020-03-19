APPEL – Elsie Mary

Elsie Appel of Melville, SK, entered her eternal rest with family by her side on Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville, at 85 years of age.

Elsie was born on Oct. 12, 1934, in the Killaly district of Saskatchewan, a daughter to Sigmund and Lena Beutel. She met the love of her life at a dance at the Rainbow Hall in Killaly. They were married Oct. 12, 1954, and were blessed with five children.

Prior to marriage, Elsie worked at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville. She also babysat for many families and cared for those children as if they were her own. Babysitting enabled her to work from home and assist in running the family business, Appel’s transport. Although Elsie had two jobs already, the one she was most passionate about was being a devoted mom to raising their five children, keeping them well fed, clothed and loved. Once all the children were grown up and starting their own families, Elsie supported Wilf in all his adventures, from running full yard garage sales to flea markets at the lake and even berry picking so together they could produce the best pies ever.

Elsie enjoyed many years of league bowling, playing bingo and joining friends for coffee in the morning or playing cards.

Family was very important to Elsie. She had a heart of gold and an infectious giggle that filled any room with joy, especially when a new member was added to the family. Elsie had a way of making everyone feel welcome instantly with her hugs. She made people feel special with her little acts of kindness, sending cards for birthdays and anniversaries as a way of keeping everyone close to her heart. Elsie’s genuine love for people came from her heart, and everyone who crossed her path, including all her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, family, friends and even strangers, formed an individual special bond with her. Her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids were her pride and joy. Getting everyone together was what she lived for.

Elsie was greeted in heaven by the love of her life, Wilf; her parents, Sigmund and Lena Beutel; daughters Mary, Lena and Margaret; grandson Mitchell Hollinger; her brothers, Ed and Adam Beutel; her sister, Violet Graff; her sisters-in-law, Alvina Bernhardt and Mary Beutel; and her brothers-in-law, Tony Exner and Vern Graff.

She leaves behind: her son, Ernie (Laurie); her daughters, Pat (Peter) Bauldic, Kathy Appel, Debbie (Gilbert) Hollinger and Bernie (Wayne) Nowoselski; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Agnes Exner; brothers-in-law Jack (Gloria) Appel, Ray (Marlene) Appell and Zach Bernhardt (Eleanor); and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.

A vigil service was held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Matthews Funeral Home with the Rev. Fr. Andrew Sowa, OMI presiding. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with the Rev. Fr. Andrew Sowa, OMI celebrating. Len Gadica led the congregation in the hymns. Participants in the service included: cross bearer Verna Douhaniuk, readers Michelle Walz, Alex Nowoselski and Megan Schreiner. The eulogy was presented by Jacqueline Rathgeber, Ryan Appel, Melissa Kohlenberg, Jennifer Nowoselski and Michelle Walz. Interment took place in St. Henry’s Parish Cemetery with Kelly Bauldic, Robert Bauldic, Ryan Appel, Michael Hollinger, Mason Hollinger, Matthew Hollinger and Alex Nowoselski as pallbearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.