Weishaupt, Ann

Ann Weishaupt passed in peace on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the age of 93.

Ann was born Nov. 4, 1926 and resided most of her life in Melville, marrying her husband Joe and raising their only daughter, Bernice.

She worked at St. Peters Hospital until she retired and was active volunteering with the CWL and the Hospital Auxiliary up until her move to Regina in 2010 to be closer to her grandchildren.

Ann’s faith was very important to her, belonging to St. Henrys Roman Catholic Parish in Melville and practiced on a daily basis until the day she passed.

Ann is predeceased by her daughter, Bernice Sutherland; her husband, Joe Weishaupt; sister Irene Gumany; brother, Paul Gumany; and her parents, Peter and Clara Gumany.

She will be lovingly remembered by her survivors: grandchildren, Laura and Murray (Wendy) and her great-grandchild, Jaeger Sutherland; sister, Marion Bozlovitch; and brother, George Gumany; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ann’s life and burial will take place in May 2020 in Melville, Sask.