Whitewood man armed with handgun arrested in vehicle east of Regina

On Thursday, February 20, 2020, at approximately 6:20 a.m., White Butte RCMP received the report of an armed male in a vehicle approximately two miles east of Regina and north of Inland Drive.

When officers attended and made contact with the driver, they saw that he was in possession of a handgun. Officers immediately positioned themselves to safety and ordered the driver to drop the gun and exit the vehicle. The driver remained in the vehicle and attempted to drive away, but the vehicle was stuck.

Officers from White Butte, Moose Jaw, Lumsden, Combined Traffic Services Section, Southey and Regina Police Dog Services set up a containment perimeter until additional resources arrived on scene.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Emergency Response Team attended the scene shortly after and was able to safely take the male into custody without injuries.

The male was found to be in possession of approximately 7 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine and over $600 in cash.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a scale, a handgun and what is believed to be 1 gram of methamphetamine. After the vehicle was searched, it was determined the handgun did not have a magazine or ammunition. The vehicle and the license plate were later determined to be stolen.

Cain Michael Lindahl (DOB: 1993-04-30) of Whitewood, SK, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

· Uttering threats

· Possession of a restricted firearm

· Careless use of a firearm

· Possession of a restricted weapon while prohibited

· Pointing a firearm

· Possession of stolen property (4 counts)

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking

· Impaired driving by drug

Lindahl is scheduled to make his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court this afternoon at 2:00 p.m.