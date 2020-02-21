Sask. Coroners raise concern following overdose deaths

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is urging the public to be aware of the danger of illicit or street drugs following two deaths in Regina.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and Regina Police.

However, preliminary toxicology indicates lethal levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“We know that this can be a fatal combination and that anyone who uses streets drugs is at risk of an overdose,” Chief Coroner Clive Weighill said.

The Regina Police Service says it is aware of 67 instances of non-fatal drug overdoses in Regina since January 1, 2020, in addition to the two deaths currently under investigation.

Saskatchewan residents who are at risk of an opioid overdose or those who might witness an opioid overdose, such as friends and family of people who use opioids, are eligible for a free Take Home Naloxone kit and training on how to use it.

People can find a Take Home Naloxone program near them by visiting www.saskatchewan.ca/opioids or calling HealthLine 811. Naloxone reverses the effects of an opioid overdose temporarily, restoring breathing in a few minutes.

It’s important to note that Naloxone treatment itself does not replace the need to seek immediate medical attention. Call 911 immediately if you suspect an overdose.