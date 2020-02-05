Co-op puts daily limitation on card locks due to Unifor blockade

Due to the ongoing labour dispute happening at the Co-op Refinery in Regina, Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) has placed limitations on diesel and gasoline at its card lock locations.

In a statement issued by FCL on Feb. 4, the company has placed a 300 litre daily limit on diesel per card and a 100 litre limit on gasoline per card per day. The limitations apply to all card locks in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

Co-op has stated that the limitations are due to the illegal barricades that have been in place outside the Regina Co-op Refinery since Jan. 20 where Unifor members have been refusing vehicles access to the site. The blockade is in despite a court injunction limiting picketers to blocking trucks for a maximum of 10 minutes. The courts have previously ordered the removal of barricades.

Job action by Unifor has been going on for almost nine weeks and centers around changes to the pension plans of the union’s members.