PUHL – Margaret

Mrs. Margaret Puhl of Nipawin, SK, formerly of Melville, SK, widow of Frank Puhl, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the age of 94 years.

Margaret was born on April 16, 1925 in Otthon District, SK to Agnes (Markus) and Joseph Gulash and passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. At the age of three, her family moved to Parkview, SK, and in 1937 to Swan River, MB. She married Frank Puhl on July 24, 1945 after which they resided in the Cana District. Frank and Margaret moved to Melville in 1957, where she lived for nearly 60 years before moving to Nipawin, SK in 2015.

Growing up on the farm, Margaret earned her due through hard work and adversity. She was granted very few conveniences and luxuries in her younger years, her time spent fulfilling duties around the home. Her resiliency prepared her for raising her own family with high standards.

Margaret was an excellent homemaker. She sewed items of clothing for herself, her children and mended worn out favorites for her family members. Never selfish, she always gave her time to friends who needed a stitch or two. Margaret was devoted to God. She attended St. Henry’s Church for most of her life, taking in the parish functions. She recited the rosary daily and protected her family members with special prayers when they travelled, often receiving sacred rosaries from around the world.

In 2007, Margaret moved to the Legion Manor, and as a resident there enjoyed many hours of fun and laughter. In November of 2015 she moved to Nipawin, SK, allowing her to be close to an abundance of family. One of her recent highlights and family milestones was becoming a great-great-grandmother. Margaret looked forward to prayers with Father Manh and visitors from St. Eugene’s parish, as well as the exceptional care and comfort provided by the staff at Pineview Lodge.

Margaret is predeceased by husband, Frank (2009); son, Joseph (1950); granddaughter, Allison Gibson (1995); father, Joseph Gulash (1974) and mother, Agnes (nee Markus, 1973); brothers, Stephen (1992), Vincent (2008), Anthony (2011) and Joseph Jr. (2009); sisters, Anne (2010) and Veronica (2017); sisters-in-law, Helen Gulash (1991) and Julianna Puhl (2018); brothers-in-law, Emerick Puhl (2007), John Benesocky (2004), James Gyug (2010) and Frank Gergatz (2014).

Margaret is lovingly remembered by daughters and sons: Delores Hall, Gerald (Wen) Puhl, Valerie (James) Hartness, Terrance (Jacqueline) Puhl, and Catherine (Charles) Gibson. Her grandchildren Clinton (Jennifer) Hall, Cynthia (Darcy) Hall, Mena Puhl, Tracy (Scott) Grieve, Kimberley (Sheldon) Kozak, Naomi (John) Card, Stephen Puhl, Curtis Puhl, Meagan Gibson and Hayley Gibson. Her great-grandchildren, Cleopatra, Anastasia and Owen Hall; Joshua (Kara), Connor, Dylan, Jackson and Samuel Grieve; Tristan (Kyrsten) and Teagan Kozak; Kylie, Madison and Jackson Card; her great-great-granddaughter, Scarlett Grieve; and her sister-in-law, Mary Gyug, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Prayers were held on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. and a funeral mass was celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. all from St. Eugene Roman Catholic Church, Nipawin, SK. A funeral service will also be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. from St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church, Melville, SK. with interment to follow in St. Henry’s Parish Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Margaret Puhl may be made to a Charity of One’s Choice as gifts of remembrance. Arrangements have been entrusted by Heritage Funeral Home Ltd., Nipawin, SK and Bailey’s Funeral Home, Melville, SK.