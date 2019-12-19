WILSON – Mary

Mary Wilson (nee Stopa) was born in Fenwood, SK on Feb. 4, 1921, into the large, loving family of Joseph and Pauline (Sass) Stopa. When it came time to venture out on her own, she settled in Regina, SK. She established a career with Sears Mail Order and met her life long love, George Wilson. Following their wedding, they continued to live and work in Regina. Loving people and choosing to share with others, invites to a “Wilson Party” were happily accepted. Mary and George enjoyed travelling when they could, touring the USA and Canada with family or friends. Trips to Europe, England and Ireland certainly were enjoyed and she loved to share stories of their adventures. She had a very entertaining way about her. Later on, she would grab a visitor’s arm and shout “Let’s Live It Up” and suggest a trip somewhere, often just around the lake. Always generous, a meal out would usually follow. The visit would often wrap up with Mary sharing her favourite treat, “Turtles” and a political opinion or two! Somewhere in her busy life, Mary found time to author a couple of books. The first, a cute “Mini Cook Book” for presentation to brides-to-be and then her pride and joy, “To Boots”, a collection of family memories from the 1930’s. Many sold, while others were lovingly given as gifts. Mary later began to write, what remains, her unfinished novel, “The Landlady of Apartment X”. Following a long and fulfilling career, Mary retired and together, she and George moved to Fort Qu’Appelle, where they had acquired the Wigwam I, later renamed, Wilson Apartments. Following George’s passing, Mary chose to be an onsite landlady. (Possibly the main character in that last book?) She made many new friends this way, but her favourite tenant had to have been her brother, Stan. Together, with Stan as her chauffeur, they travelled many miles about the Saskatchewan countryside and enjoyed a special sibling comradery. Mary enjoyed walking to her favourite spots around town, having made the decision years before, to leave the driving to others. This, along with her ready wit and beautiful smile, made her recognized by many people around Fort Qu’Appelle. These living arrangements and activities, kept her fit, but eventually, as with age and time, a move into Echo Lodge became necessary. She had often said that’s where she wanted to be, if ever the time came. Mary quickly came to be loved and loved in return. Staff became her second family. “You’re so pretty” were words they’d often hear, lovely phrase, to brighten anyone’s day. She joined in the many activities, and of course, drives around the lake, followed by ice cream, would make any summer day, a grand event. It was there, at Echo Lodge, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK, Mary peacefully passed, to her well earned, eternal rest, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She was 98 years young. Mary, the last sibling of her generation, is survived and lovingly remembered by, the next generations of many nieces and nephews. Aunt Mary Wilson’s interment service will take place at Regina’s Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date. A fellowship, commemorating a life well loved, will follow. In memory of Mary Wilson, her family appreciates that donations be made to Echo Lodge Special Care Home, Box 1790, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK S0G 1S0, or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care, Melville.