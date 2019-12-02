Fatal house fire in Pelican Narrows claims two lives

On Nov. 30, 2019, at approximately 10:55 a.m., Pelican Narrows RCMP responded to the report of a house fire on Morin Road in Pelican Narrows, SK.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived on scene. Pelican Narrows Fire Department arrived shortly after.

Officers believe seven or eight people were inside the home at the time of the fire, two of which were children. Officers were informed all but two adult males had exited the home safely.

The Provincial Fire Scene Examiner and Saskatchewan Coroners Service attended the scene to conduct an investigation on Dec. 1, 2019. The Coroner advised that two bodies have been recovered. No positive identification can be made at this time.

Officers believe the cause of this fire to not be suspicious.

Pelican Narrows RCMP is continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Office and a Provincial Fire Scene Examiner.