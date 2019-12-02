Fatal MVC involving pick-up truck and farm vehicle

On Nov. 29, 2019, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Melfort RCMP received the report of a two vehicle collision on Highway 6, north of Naicam, SK.

A pick-up truck traveling south crossed into the lane of an air seeder traveling north.

The operator of the air seeder was transported to hospital in Melfort for what were reported to be minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, an 88-year-old male, was located deceased on scene. An autopsy will be conducted in Saskatoon on Dec. 2, 2019.

The road conditions were consistent with winter travel and visibility was clear.

Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist is investigating the exact collision location.

The investigation is ongoing.