BEAULIEU – Charles “Chuck”

Feb. 26, 1959 – Nov. 29, 2019

Charles “Chuck” Gerald Beaulieu, late of Fort Qu’Appelle SK, passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Fort Qu’Appelle, at the age of 60 years. Chuck was born Feb. 26, 1959 in Balcarres.

Chuck will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sharon and three sons, Shane, Michael and Hunter; his father Gerald; brothers, Richard, Claude (Tracy), Robert, Larry (Michelle); nieces and nephews, Sierra (Kyle), Courtney (Tracey), Bobby, Kyle, Dylan, Austin and Brandon; great-nieces and nephews, Sawyer, Embyr, Lilly and Noah. Predeceased by his mother, Margret and his little buddy, Gizmo.

A memorial service to celebrate Chuck’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Chuck’s name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.