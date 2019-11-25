Two adults and child killed in head-on collision on Highway 10

Three people, including a child, was killed in a head-on collision near Balgonie on Nov. 24.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., a two vehicle collision north east of Balgonie, SK. when a truck travelling north on Highway 10 carrying two adult male occupants, lost control and collided with a passenger vehicle driving south. The passenger vehicle was carrying two adults and four youth.

RCMP officers from White Butte and Fort Qu’Appelle Detachment; Regina, Balgonie, Fort Qu’Appelle and MacLean EMS; and Balgonie and Fort Qu’Appelle Fire Departments responded to the collision, which shut down the highway for several hours. Traffic was rerouted around the scene.

The 59-year-old male driver and 32-year-old female passenger of the passenger vehicle were killed. The four female youth ranging in ages from 7 to 14 were all taken to hospital with serious to critical injuries. The youngest of the children, a 7-year-old female passed away later in hospital.

The two male occupants of the truck received what were reported to be minor injuries.

Highway 10 was closed while the collision re-constructionist was assisting with the investigation.

The road conditions had been rapidly deteriorating in the area after a recent rainfall and dropping temperatures.