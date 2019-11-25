Nutrien shutting down Rocanville mine due to CN strike

Nutrien Ltd. announced today that it will be forced to curtail production at its largest potash mine, Rocanville, due to the CN rail strike. Employee notices were sent out today indicating the mine will be shut down for 2 weeks starting on December 2.

“It is extremely disappointing that in a year when the agricultural sector has been severely impacted by poor weather and trade disputes, the CN strike will add further hardship to the Canadian agriculture industry,” said Chuck Magro, Nutrien’s President and CEO. “Any further disruption will be harmful to our business, the Canadian economy, and Canada’s competitive position and reputation as a reliable supplier of fertilizer and food. However, most concerning is the impact on our hundreds of employees for whom this creates great uncertainty and hardship leading up to the holiday season,” added Mr. Magro.

Around 550 employees are affected by the closure.

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, producing and distributing 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide.