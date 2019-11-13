Yorkton RCMP searching for unlawfully at large male

Saskatchewan RCMP has issued a warrant of arrest for a serving prisoner that walked away from a work crew in the Yorkton area in the morning of Nov. 7, 2019.

Zachary Walter Hahn is described as a 23-year-old male, approximately 5’9” (180 cm) and weighs approximately 174 lbs (79 kg), with blue eyes and brown hair. Hahn has been wearing his hair shaven off and was last seen wearing a grey bunny hug and a toque. Hahn is known to frequent the city of Regina.

Initial efforts to locate Hahn around the Yorkton and Regina area were made by police and Saskatchewan Correctional Service. Saskatchewan RCMP continue to be on the lookout for Hahn.

If you have seen Hahn or have any information of his location, please call your local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.