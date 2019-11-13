Firefighters now covered for cancer under WCB

Starting November 15, professional and volunteer firefighters will be able to access Workers’ Compensation coverage for six additional cancers. In addition, an amendment will come into force to enable Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) claimants to access their entire claim file.

The amendments, which were announced last December, adds prostate, skin, breast, cervical and ovarian cancer as well as multiple myeloma to the list of occupational diseases with presumptive coverage for firefighters.

“We value the work that our firefighters do and continue to do every day to keep the province safe,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. “We know the risks that they face and want to continue to provide the supports they need by updating and expanding their WCB coverage.”

“We would like to thank the Government of Saskatchewan for providing some of the highest numbers of presumptive coverage for firefighters in the country,” Saskatchewan Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association President Lloyd Zwack said.

‘Presumptive coverage’ means that if a firefighter is diagnosed with a disease, it is presumed the disease is related to their work. With this amendment, Saskatchewan now has presumptive coverage for 15 forms of cancer for firefighters as well as heart injury, making the province a leader in Canada. To apply for workers’ compensation, applicants need to provide a diagnosis and other required information from a medical professional to support their claim.