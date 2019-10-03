Sask. RCMP request help to locate male wanted in relation to manslaughter

Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of 38-year-old Jonathan Dufraine. Dufraine is wanted in relation to the death of Zane Kiseyinewakup, which occurred on Oct. 2, 2019, in the Big Island Lake Cree Territory in Saskatchewan.

Jonathan Dufraine (DOB: 1981-08-20) has an outstanding warrant for his arrest and has been charged with one count of Manslaughter contrary to Section 236(a) of the Criminal Code.

Dufraine is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

Dufraine’s last confirmed sighting was on Oct. 2, 2019, in the Big Island Lake Cree Territory, SK. He is described as the following:

· 38-year-old male;

· 170 cm (5’6”) tall and 59 kg (130 lbs);

· Short, black hair and brown eyes; and

· Last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a black sweater, a red ball cap with a black brim, black shoes and a red bandana tied around his neck.

Dufraine was last seen travelling in a grey 1996 Chevrolet Lumina four-door car, with Saskatchewan license plate 077LPV. The vehicle has yet to be located. It is unknown what vehicle Dufraine may be driving at this time.

Dufraine is known to frequently visit the Big Island Cree Lake Territory, Loon Lake, Makwa Sahgaiecan First Nation and Ministikwan First Nation areas. His current location and destination are still unknown.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken carriage of the investigation with assistance from Pierceland and North Battleford RCMP.

All Saskatchewan RCMP officers continue to be on the lookout for Dufraine.

If you see Jonathan Dufraine, do not approach. Call 911 immediately. If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, call your local police detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.