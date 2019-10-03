McISAAC – John

June 9, 1921 - Sept. 21, 2019

John McIsaac was born on June 9, 1921 in Balcarres, SK and passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

He was predeceased by his wife Frances; son Donald LaRoy (who died as an infant); brother Mac (Elmer) and sister Anne.

John leaves behind: his son, Howie (Julie) McIsaac and family, granddaughter Caroline (Sunil Johal); great-grandchildren, Nathan and Anna; granddaughter Kathryn (David Stock); great-granddaughters, Penelope and Margaret; his daughter, Mary Anne Davidson (Ron Davidson) and family, granddaughter Laura (Blake Leslie); great-granddaughter Emilia, and grandson Michael Davidson; as well as many other extended family members.

John’s declining health in the last two years required him to move into long-term care. His family thanks the many staff who cared for John at College Park II in Regina and the Integrated Care Centre in Balcarres. John was ready to go home. His journey in life ended back in Balcarres.

A Catholic Funeral Liturgy of the Word will be held at Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4001 East Victoria Ave., Regina, SK on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at the Balcarres Cemetery at 2 p.m.

In lieu of cards or flowers the family suggests a donation to a charity of your choice. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca

