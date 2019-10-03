HINDLEY – Harvey James

March 31, 1937 - Sept. 25, 2019

Harvey Hindley of Theodore, Sask., passed away suddenly in Lacombe, Alta. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the age of 82. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Nora; seven children: Barbara (Randy) Melnychenko, Barry, Brian (Melinda), Rick (Dena), Wendy, Chad (Kim) Lachelt and Amber Andrews; as well as two sisters, Florence Foster and Jean Mercse; 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Harvey spent most of his life raising his family and farming in the Whitewood, Sask. area. His greatest loves and joys in life were his family, horses and serving God. He was predeceased by his parents, James (Jim) and Elizabeth (Lila) Hindley; as well as his niece, Carol Chantal. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Yorkton SDA Church, 384 Gladstone Ave. S., Yorkton, Sask.