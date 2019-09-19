CRICHTON – Anne

April 29, 1929 - Sept. 12, 2019

Mrs. Anne Crichton, beloved wife of the late James Alex Crichton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the age of 90 years.

Anne leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Douglas Crichton; daughter, Carol (Ted) Nordal; grandchildren, Belinda Crichton, Melissa Crichton, Kael Crichton, Wray (Jessie) Morrell, and Bryce Nordal; great-grandchildren, Darwyn Lewis, Elizabeth Bowey, Ethan Bowey and Harrison Morrell; and brother, Danny Oucherek.

Anne was predeceased by daughter, Marie Crichton; son, Charles Crichton; husband, Alex Crichton; sister, Lillian (Lloyd) Nelson; and brothers, Paul (Peggy) Oucharek and Steve (Liz) Oucharek.

Anne was born in Rhein, SK on April 29, 1929. She was the daughter of Joseph and Helen Oucharek. She married Alex Crichton on March 8, 1950 in Melville, SK and together they raised their four children.

Anne was one of the first telephone operators in Melville, SK and while the children were growing up, she also held several retail clerk positions in Melville businesses. Anne loved playing board games with family, monopoly was a favorite, as well as chip rummy and cribbage.

After the children left home, Anne put her energies into her needlepoint, which she was passionate about. Anne also loved wine making, gardening and long walks with Alex. She collected wind up music boxes and flower garden ornaments, which she adored. Alex and Anne were ardent curlers and travelled to many briers and world championships, as well as serving their own local curling club. After Alex passed away in 2011, Anne moved to Medicine Hat where she resided at Meadowlands.

At Anne’s request, there will be no formal service. Anne will be interred alongside her husband, Alex and son, Charles, in the Melville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent through www.saamis.com or to condolences@saamis.com subject heading Anne Crichton.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Saamis Memorial Funeral Chapel and crematorium, “The Chapel in the Park”, Medicine Hat, Alta. Should you wish any additional information, please phone 1-800-317-2647.