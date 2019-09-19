McCUBBIN – Jessie Warrena (nee Brown)

Oct. 22, 2919 - Sept. 4, 2019

Jessie passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the age of 89 and has gone onto her forever fairway.

She was being cared for by her long time family doctor, Dr. Johann Malan and the wonderful team of doctors and nurses at St. Paul’s Hospital, whom her family wishes to thank.

Her daughter, Marcia was with her in her final moments. Jessie chose cremation and will be put to rest in her family plot at Qu’Appelle Cemetery.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held with family and friends (dated TBD).

Jessie was born on Oct. 22, 1929 at the family farmstead in Qu’Appelle, SK to Clifford and Hazel Brown. She was the eighth of 13 children.

Jessie is survived by her sister, Francis Partridge and was predeceased by five brothers; Milton, Curtis, Bill, Gordon and Jack Brown; and six sisters, Alain, Millie, Edna, Ruth, Gladys and Lillian.

Jessie was married to William Reynolds McCubbin (1928-2018) from 1950 to 1996, with whom she raised four children, Darryl, Barry, Garry and Marcia, settling in Saskatoon in 1963.

She was a devout grandmother to nine grandchildren; Todd, Jennifer, Christopher, Nancy, Devon, Jodi, Tammi, Sara and Robert, as well as a beloved great-grandmother to nine more.

She led an active life and was a force to be reckoned with on the golf course (Holiday Park) and in the curling rink (Sutherland and Nutana). She enjoyed playing bridge and the company of friends and family. Her sense of humour, good nature and enthusiasm will be greatly missed. She lived her senior years at Emer Court and Villa Royale Retirement Residence in Saskatoon where she continued to meet new friends and lead an active life, enjoying the outdoors and mall walking the Saskatchewan winters away.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Villa Royale and Silvergrove Personal Home Care for their accommodations as her health declined.

Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are appreciated.

Arrangements in care of Mourning Glory Funeral Services 306-978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca