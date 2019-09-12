MADER – Ronald Leslie

Dec. 15, 1925 - Sept. 3, 2019

Ronald Leslie was born Dec. 15, 1925 in Regina, Sask. and passed away at home in Kelowna, B.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at the age of 93.

Ron will be missed by his son Brock (Donna) Mader; daughter Rhonda (Marty) Raddatz; son Tim (Dominic) Mader; son-in-law Warren Dundas; adopted daughter, Patricia Rockwell; and his grandchildren, Andrew (Jodi) McFadden, Blaine (Leanna) Turner, Brock (Brienne) Raddatz, Kai (Fern) Mader, Jaron (Karl) Mader, Zack Mader, Saige Girouard, Greyden Girouard; and great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Ron is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Edna; parents, Harvey and Lena; son Greg Mader; daughter Judy Dundas; grandsons, Patrick McFadden and Clinton Mader; and Ron’s seven brothers.

Ron’s greatest love was his wife and family; he also loved pets, bird hunting, fishing and fall harvest.

After living in Regina for 40 years and working at the Co-op Refinery, Ron and Edna moved to Kelowna B.C. (family soon followed). In their retirement years they enjoyed the warm winters, gardening, golfing, fishing, and meeting new friends and playing cards.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held later in September. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com.

Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299.