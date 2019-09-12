LUMB – Walter Haworth

July 1, 1928 - Aug. 28, 2019

Walter Haworth Lumb of Melville, SK, passed away peacefully at St. Paul Lutheran Home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the age of 91 years.

Walter was born to Malcom and Evelyn (nee Reffold) Lumb on July 1, 1928, in Lorlie, SK. He was the third of five children.

Walter lived on a farm near Duff where he attended the Colmer and Duff schools. After school, he worked with his father on the farm. To earn some extra money, Walter started working part-time at Tire Town. In 1959, Walter “Waldo” started working for the CNR as a carman; after 29 years, he retired in 1988. Over the years, Walter continued to grain farm and raise livestock on their family farm.

Walter was united in marriage to Sylvia Hohm on February 7, 1953, and together they built their home and raised their three children, Diane, Ken and Kathy, on the family farm. In 1997, they moved off the farm to retire in Melville. They have still kept the farm, and Walter spent many days helping Ken farm.

Walter was always a hard worker, and his true passion was farming. However, over the years, he was involved in a wide variety of groups and organizations. Walter was a catcher for the Duff softball team, loved to curl and was very involved with the 4-H Club, something he enjoyed doing with all three of his children. He was the treasurer for the Colmer School District, a board member of the Wheat Pool and a long-time member of the Royal Canadian Legion. He was a very active member in the church; whether he was singing in the choir, serving tea, playing the electronic organ or attending Vestry meetings, Wally was there.

Walter and Sylvia enjoyed travelling the world together. They explored all across Canada, Europe and Australia. They travelled on many bus tours to watch the Blue Jays play ball and also travelled across Canada by Via Rail.

Walter loved to play shuffleboard and looked forward to the Friday night Happy Gang gatherings to play cards. Most days you could find Wally visiting with the guys at the coffee shop or on his daily trip to the Co-op grocery store to give “his girls” a hard time.

Walter spent many hours watching his cows, the neighbours’ cows and even parked along Highway 10 when he spotted a new herd of cows.

Walter was predeceased by his parents, Malcom and Evelyn Lumb; brothers James and Turner; sisters-in-law Gertrude and Shirley; and brother-in-law Adam.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Sylvia; three children and their families: daughter Diane (Jerry) Stulberg and their child, Michelle (Shaun) Krupski and their daughter Kelsey; son Ken (Kim) Lumb and their children, Abby and Matthew; daughter Kathy (Grant) Mann and children Jeniffer (Jason Stein) and their children Garrett, Katelyn, Jonathan and Nicholas, and Clayton; sisters Muriel Burnett and Helen Polos; and many nieces and nephews.

Wally’s funeral service was held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at All Saints’ Anglican Church, Melville, with the Rev. Kim Sherwin officiating. Family memories were shared by Jeniffer Mann and Clayton Mann, and the 23rd Psalm was read by Michelle and Kelsey Krupski. The organist, Gaylene Mathews, led in the hymns, “Just As I Am”, “In the Garden” and “Precious Lord”. Honorary pallbearers were Kelsey Krupski, Jonathon Stein, Katelyn Stein, Nicholas Stein and Garrett Stein. The active pallbearers were Michelle Krupski, Jeniffer Mann, Clayton Mann, Abby Lumb, Matthew Lumb, Rick Cowan, Shaun Krupski and Jason Stein. Interment took place in the Melville City Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.