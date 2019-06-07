Saskatchewan to cover abortion pill

Saskatchewan will provide 100 per cent coverage of Mifegymiso for residents eligible under the Saskatchewan Drug Plan, effective immediately.

Mifegymiso is the first oral product approved by Health Canada for medical termination of an early pregnancy.

Mifegymiso has been on the Saskatchewan Formulary and available by prescription since 2017, following a recommendation by Health Canada. The cost of Mifegymiso to individual patients varied depending on their drug coverage and eligibility through benefit programs. Now, full coverage brings Saskatchewan into line with other provinces and territories.

For more information, call the Drug Plan at 1-800-667-7581 toll-free or 306-787-3317 in Regina.