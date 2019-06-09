Fatal three-motor-vehicle collision on Highway 9

On June 8, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Yorkton RCMP attended the scene of a three-motor-vehicle collision on Highway 9, 3 km north of Yorkton, SK.

A minivan travelling southbound came into contact with a northbound utility trailer and collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The driver of the minivan, an 82-year-old female from Canora, SK, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old female from Yorkton, SK, was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to Regina to be treated for core and lower body injuries. The occupants of the vehicle pulling the trailer were not injured.

The family of the deceased female has been notified. The name of the deceased will not be released.

A collision analyst attended the scene and the collision is still under investigation.